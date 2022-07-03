Val Libby to speak on first women-owned landscape firm

SALSBURY COVE — Author and lecturer Valencia Libby will kick off the Beatrix Farrand Society’s 2022 season with a talk on Thursday, July 7, at 4 p.m. at Garland Farm in Bar Harbor. Libby’s topic, “The Northwest Gardens of Lord & Schryver” explores two women who, like Beatrix Farrand, were well-known and respected in the field of landscape architecture.

Lord & Schryver, the first landscape architecture firm founded and operated by women in the Pacific Northwest, designed more than 200 gardens in Oregon and Washington, including residential, civic and institutional landscapes. Elizabeth Lord and Edith Schryver met as young women and in 1929 established their successful firm in Salem, Ore. Their work is acknowledged as one of the milestones in the history of garden design in the Northwest and beyond.

Libby has researched and taught extensively on women’s contributions to landscape design and horticulture and has authored numerous articles on landscape preservation and women’s history. Libby’s 2021 book, “The Northwest Gardens of Lord & Schryver,” recently received the J.B. Jackson Book Prize from the University of Virginia’s Center for Cultural Landscape.

The program costs $10 for members, $20 for nonmembers and is free for students. Preregistration is required by emailing name and the number of guests to [email protected] or by calling (207) 288-0237 and leaving a message.

The Beatrix Farrand Society is a nonprofit organization founded to foster the art and science of horticulture and landscape design, with emphasis on the life and work of Beatrix Farrand. Their administrative offices are located at Garland Farm, the historic site of Beatrix Farrand’s last home and gardens.