Thursday - Mar 12, 2020
This cotton skirt was made from a pattern in the 1960s. ISLANDER PHOTOS BY DICK BROOM

Two centuries of women’s fashion

March 12, 2020 by on Arts & living, Lifestyle

MOUNT DESERT — A cotton petticoat bustle with a wire bustle cage from the 1880s hangs diagonally across from a pair of patterned cotton skirts that were made from Miss Vogue patterns in the 1960s in the exhibit titled “200 Years of Women’s Fashion” in the Mellon Room at the Northeast Harbor Library.

The exhibit includes fancy frocks, long white gloves, a lace collar and real fur stoles. There are everyday dresses from decades past and even one purple T-shirt. A pair of white, high-button shoes from the 1860s or 1870s are scuffed, but still elegant.

A few of the items on display, all of which local people have loaned to the library, date back nearly two centuries. That’s appropriate, because Maine became a state 200 years ago this month. And it has been 100 years since women in the United States gained the right to vote.

“We are honoring that legacy with this exhibit of women’s clothing and accessories from before and after this important landmark in our history,” said Elly Andrews, the library’s director. “As women have gained liberties, fashion trends have shifted from restrictive and cumbersome to expressive and freeing.”

The exhibit will be up through the month of March, which is Women’s History Month.

 

Dick Broom

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]
Dick Broom

Latest posts by Dick Broom (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *