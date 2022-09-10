Two authors in conversation at Northeast Harbor Library 

MOUNT DESERT — The Northeast Harbor Library will host author Elizabeth Garber in conversation with writer Christina Baker Kline to discuss Garber’s new memoir. “Sailing at the Edge of Disaster: A Memoir of a Young Woman’s Daring Year,” 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Garber’s memoir details her experiences at age 17 on board a once-majestic yacht-turned-sailing school along with her younger brother and 50 teenage misfits. They survive an act of piracy, a storm at sea, a near sinking and being held hostage for two weeks by armed gun boats in Panama.

Garber is the author of an earlier memoir, “Implosion: Memoir of an Architect’s Daughter,” which was a 2018 finalist for the Indie Next Generation Book Award for Memoir. She is also the author of several poetry collections. She lives in mid-coast Maine.

Baker Kline is the bestselling author of eight novels, including “The Exiles,” “Orphan Train” and “A Piece of the World.” She is the author and/or editor of five nonfiction books and has been published in more than 40 countries. Kline lives in New York City and Southwest Harbor.

This event will be held in person at the library, with a virtual attendance option. Registration is recommended. For more information or to register, visit the library’s website at nehlibrary.org. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signing at the event.