Trenton first-grader wins poetry contest

A poem by Finn Monahan, a first-grade student at Trenton Elementary School, has won first place for his grade level in the Bar Harbor Garden Club’s annual student poetry contest. It then went on to take first place in the statewide poetry contest sponsored by the Garden Club Federation of Maine.

Finn is the son of Dan and Courtney Monahan of Trenton.

If his poem wins the New England Garden Clubs’ contest, it will be entered into the National Garden Clubs’ competition.

The theme for this year’s poetry contest was “Adventures in the Garden.”

Here is Finn’s poem, titled “Garden Rabbit.”

When I went to water the garden,

I saw something moving in the grass.

A rabbit came out of the grass!

It was eating a carrot.

When it saw me,

It hopped away.

Finn told the Islander he hasn’t seen any rabbits in his garden, but he knows they like carrots.