Saturday - Jun 06, 2020
Finn Monahan poses with some of the vegetables from his garden that he entered for judging at the Blue Hill Fair last year. PHOTO COURTESY OF DAN MONAHAN

Trenton first-grader wins poetry contest

June 6, 2020 by on Arts & living, Education, Lifestyle, News

A poem by Finn Monahan, a first-grade student at Trenton Elementary School, has won first place for his grade level in the Bar Harbor Garden Club’s annual student poetry contest. It then went on to take first place in the statewide poetry contest sponsored by the Garden Club Federation of Maine.  

Finn is the son of Dan and Courtney Monahan of Trenton. 

If his poem wins the New England Garden Clubs contest, it will be entered into the National Garden Clubs competition. 

The theme for this year’s poetry contest was “Adventures in the Garden.” 

Here is Finn’s poem, titled “Garden Rabbit.” 

When I went to water the garden, 

I saw something moving in the grass. 

A rabbit came out of the grass! 

It was eating a carrot. 

When it saw me, 

It hopped away. 

 

Finn told the Islander he hasn’t seen any rabbits in his garden, but he knows they like carrots. 

 

 

Dick Broom

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]
Dick Broom

Latest posts by Dick Broom (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *