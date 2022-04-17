Traveling across the USA by train 

BAR HARBOR — Hop aboard a train headed across the United States with Roxie and Earl Brechlin as they share stories, photos and some helpful tips from their cross-country trip via Amtrak during a virtual talk on Wednesday, April 27, at 7 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library.

In the fall of 2021, during a dip in COVID cases, the Brechlins traveled by rail from Boston to Chicago, Albuquerque, Los Angeles and Portland and back. The couple took a five-week journey stopping to visit family along the way. They spent a total of 13 days aboard the legendary Amtrak passenger trains, including the Lake Shore Limited, Southwest Chief, Coast Starlight and Empire Builder.

“There are a lot of romantic notions about traveling by train and the experience is definitely different than flying,” the couple explains. “When you throw in pandemic protocols, associated service curtailments and unforeseen events such as California wildfires that blocked key routes, it definitely becomes an adventure.”

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, fill out the form at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/train or email [email protected]