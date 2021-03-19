Theater and movement workshop March 20 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a live-streamed virtual presentation with storyteller Mélissa Smith on Saturday, March 20 at 11 a.m. on the library’s Facebook and YouTube pages. Get ready to blast off in this interactive storytelling event with movement, stories and surprises directed towards children ages 4-10.

Smith is an NYC-based teaching artist, theater maker, clown and choreographer who has been leading movement workshops for ages 3 and up in schools and communities for the last decade. Specialties range from creative movement, clowning techniques and act creation, dance as storytelling, theater games, and more. She also has experience integrating literacy and lower-level math skills into her theater and movement workshops.

For more information about the event, call (207) 244-7065 or email [email protected]