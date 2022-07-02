The tales of murderers

SOMESVILLE — “Murderers” by Jeffrey Hatcher will be opening the Acadia Repertory Theatre’s 49th season on July 5.

The play, centered around the Riddle Key Luxury Senior Retirement Living Center in Florida, is a twist of the murder mystery genre, delivering a black comedy from the first-person accounts of three of the unlikeliest of murderers – a ne’er-do-well who must marry his mother-in-law; a long-suffering wife seeking vindication from her husband and his old flame; and a lovely assistant manager turned avenging angel matching wits with her idol.

Will these three get caught? Or will they get crushed by the weight of their crimes?

“Murderers” will run from July 5-24, Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:15 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

For more information about Acadia Rep, go online to www.acadiarep.com.