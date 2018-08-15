The joys of literary friendship

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Maine novelists and friends Margaret Broucek and Joan Dempsey will read briefly from their work, talk about becoming debut authors later in life and discuss the joys of a literary friendship Tuesday, Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Broucek is a filmmaker and playwright whose works have appeared Off-Broadway and in film festivals in the U.S. and Europe. In addition to her 2018 novel, “The Futility Experts” (winner of the Nicholas Schaffner Award for Music in Literature), she has had short stories published in the anthologies “Sudden Fiction, Continued” and Best of TriQuarterly, and also in Alaska Quarterly Review. She holds an MFA in Writing from Sarah Lawrence College and a BM in Music Composition from The University of Kansas.

Joan Dempsey is the author of the novel “This Is How It Begins,” which won the bronze 2018 Independent Publisher Book Award for literary fiction. She was the winner of the 2017 Maureen Egen Writers Exchange Award from Poets & Writers, and named by Poets & Writers magazine as one of “5 more over 50” writers to watch. “This Is How It Begins” is also a 2018 Lambda Literary Award finalist (gay fiction), 2017 Foreword Indies Book of the Year Award Finalist (historical fiction) and 2018 Sarton Women’s Book Award finalist (contemporary fiction).

Dempsey received her MFA degree and teaching certificate in creative writing from Antioch University Los Angeles. She was the recipient of a research grant from the Elizabeth George Foundation for her work on “This Is How It Begins,” which took her to Warsaw for a month, and to Washington, D.C. for ten days to study in the archives at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

She lives in New Gloucester, Maine with her partner and their family of animals.

This event is free and open to all. Contact the library at 244-7065 or visit www.swhplibrary.org.