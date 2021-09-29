The Grand postpones this weekend’s performances

ELLSWORTH — On Monday, after the Islander’s section with the calendar page was already printed, The Grand in Ellsworth was notified that an individual who spent short periods of time at its facility has tested positive for COVID-19.

The decision has been made to push the opening of “Nunsense,” originally scheduled for this weekend, to Oct. 8-10, with a pay-what-you-can final dress rehearsal on Oct. 7. Additional performance dates may be announced.

The person who tested positive is not a member of the theater’s staff nor involved in the production of “Nunsense,” but was in the building on and off during rehearsals Sept. 24-26.

All ticket holders for performances on Oct. 1-3 will be contacted to exchange tickets or to be issued a refund.

The Grand is closely following CDC guidelines in this matter and all individuals considered close contacts are isolated and awaiting test results.