NORTHEAST HARBOR—On Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 5 p.m., Dr. Donna Coleman will give a concert, The Art of the Fugue, at the Northeast Harbor Library.

The program will include the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven and two little–known Italian composers who wrote works during WWI, coincidentally the period of the 20th century’s Spanish Flu pandemic (February 1918 – April 1920).

Coleman, who will be traveling from Australia, is an award–winning, world-renowned concert pianist, performance researcher, recording artist and master teacher whose career spans more than half a century and has taken her to four continents.

The first seven people who register (276-3333 or [email protected]) can sit inside the Mellon Room. More can safely distance in the hall, and the windows and doors will be open so people can gather outside and enjoy the concert.