The art of architecture: Remembering Roc Caivano

MOUNT DESERT — Roc Caivano was for many years “the go-to guy for residential and institutional architecture on Mount Desert Island,” said landscape architect Sam Coplon, who collaborated with Caivano on numerous projects.

“He peppered the landscape with great buildings and happy clients and people who appreciated his skill and sensitivity.”

Caivano died last week at age 77, just a few days after the Northeast Harbor Library opened an exhibit of some of his architectural drawings and models, as well as a number of his paintings.

The exhibit will be up the rest of this month, and a closing reception will be held Thursday, July 29, from 5-7 p.m.

“The exhibit shows a great cross-section of Roc’s incredible talent,” Coplon said.

“We did a number of projects together at College of the Atlantic (COA) and in Acadia and other places through the years. Roc would do the architecture and I would do the site work.

“It was a delightful collaboration. Roc was an amazing guy and just a fun person to work with.”

With a master’s degree in architecture from Yale University, Caivano was hired by College of the Atlantic in 1974 to start a program in Environmental Design. One of his students was Barbara Sassaman, who for many years now has been a successful residential designer in Bar Harbor.

As her final project at COA, she did a historical research paper and drawings of the current condition of the school’s iconic Turrets building, which was vacant and in great disrepair. The college obtained grants for a group led by Caivano and Sassaman to design a major restoration of the Turrets.

Then Caivano, Sassaman and COA engineer and faculty member Harris Hyman were hired to design the Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor. A few years later, Caivano and Hyman designed the graceful, bowed footbridge over the small pond beside Main Street in Somesville that is one of the most-photographed structures in Maine.