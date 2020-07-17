Friday - Jul 17, 2020
From left, Monica Pakoor, Beau Lisy and Blake Whyte perform a scene. ISLANDER PHOTO BY SARAH HINCKLEY

Telling the story of the land

July 17, 2020 by on Arts & living, Lifestyle

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – A performance group called Park Champions treated two intimate audiences last weekend to an interpretive story about the history of Acadia National Park at the Carroll Homestead.

It was a collaborative effort between musical performers Blake Whyte and Beau Lisy and performance artist Monica Pakoor.

Milania Pakoor and Blake Thieken also performed in the piece. It was the third year Lisy, Pakoor and Whyte have done a week of workshops and given a public performance.

Sarah Hinckley

Sarah Hinckley

Sarah Hinckley covers the towns of Southwest Harbor, Tremont and neighboring islands. Send story ideas and information to [email protected]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *