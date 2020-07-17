Telling the story of the land

SOUTHWEST HARBOR – A performance group called Park Champions treated two intimate audiences last weekend to an interpretive story about the history of Acadia National Park at the Carroll Homestead.

It was a collaborative effort between musical performers Blake Whyte and Beau Lisy and performance artist Monica Pakoor.

Milania Pakoor and Blake Thieken also performed in the piece. It was the third year Lisy, Pakoor and Whyte have done a week of workshops and given a public performance.