Telling, reporting and demanding the truth 

BAR HARBOR — On Friday, April 23, at noon, painter and social activist Robert Shetterly of Brooksville will talk about the trajectory of his Americans Who Tell the Truth project, a series of portraits and narratives that highlight citizens who courageously address issues of social, environmental and economic fairness. He will discuss the project’s origin, its growth and its lessons, and talk about the many people who have become part of the project.

Shetterly will show some of the portraits during his presentation and highlight some of the people he has painted, what they’ve meant to him and what they mean to all of us. He reminds us that as much as this project is about history and activism, courage and persistence, it’s first about art.

This free virtual presentation is part of Acadia Senior College’s monthly Food for Thought lecture series.

Shetterly graduated from Harvard College with a degree in English literature. After moving to Maine in 1970, he taught himself drawing, printmaking and painting. For more than 10 years, he has been painting the series of portraits for Americans Who Tell the Truth. The exhibit has been traveling around the country since 2003, and to date has visited 26 states. The portraits have given Shetterly an opportunity to speak with children and adults all over the country about the necessity of dissent in a democracy, the obligations of citizenship, sustainability, U.S. history and how democracy cannot function if politicians don’t tell the truth, if the media don’t report it and if the people don’t demand it.

To register for this event, email [email protected] or contact Acadia Senior College at (207) 288-9500 to receive an email with the Zoom link the day before the event.