Taking a second look at La Rochelle 

By Emily Cough

Special to the Islander

BAR HARBOR — La Rochelle Mansion and Museum has seen some exciting changes over the past few years that only add to its storied past, from the glitz and glam of the Gilded Age to the lean years of the Great Depression and finally to today as a museum. Holding Bar Harbor’s treasured objects and stories, La Rochelle has been witness to a century’s worth of history.

The estate was built for JP Morgan partner George Sullivan Bowdoin and his wife Julia in 1903. After their passing, and the passing of their daughter, Edith Bowdoin, the property exchanged hands a few times, first to the Cough family, then to the Colket family, who later donated it to the Maine Seacoast Mission in 1972. It was acquired by the Bar Harbor Historical Society (BHHS) in 2019.

La Rochelle is the only Gilded Age era mansion that is open to the public on Mount Desert Island, bringing in guests from all over the country to see its treasured history and beautiful architecture. Immediately upon entry, guests can see the stunning craftsmanship of the “cottage.” A curved mahogany door, a grand wishbone staircase, intricate crown moldings and period-accurate wall coverings are just a few of the many elegant items the mansion has to offer. In addition to its structure, it also holds many themed exhibitions, all detailing and bringing to life Bar Harbor’s colorful history.

Carolyn Rapkievian, who became the organization’s first executive director, opened exhibitions and expanded the museum’s programs. She, along with staff, board members, volunteers, interns and the community, worked to assemble the exhibit rooms throughout the museum.