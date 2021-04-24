Take a walk with a bird expert

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Seth Benz, director of the Schoodic Bird Ecology Lab, will lead bird walks on Thursday mornings in May from the Wendell Gilley Museum.

Benz coordinates citizen science efforts to monitor bird migrations, pelagic seabird concentrations, and biodiversity and phenology observations in the Acadia Region. He was director of the Hog Island Audubon Camp and Education Center for more than nine years and has worked as lead field interpreter for Acadia National Park.

The bird walks will take place on May 6, 13, 20 and 27. Participants will meet at the Gilley at 7 a.m., with coffee and pastry available along with a tour of the museum. The group will depart the museum promptly at 7:30 a.m. for a birding location on Mount Desert Island chosen by Benz.

There is a $25 per person fee and registration is required. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Group size is limited to 10 people and all ages are welcome.

To register, email [email protected] with name, email, telephone number and the date of the walk.