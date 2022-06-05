Take a virtual tour of Solon Meeting House frescoes

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Nick Clark, founding director of the Ashley Bryan Center, will give a virtual tour of the floor-to-ceiling frescoes in the South Solon Meeting House at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 9.

The Solon Meeting House was built in 1842 and is on the National Historic Register. A project to cover the walls and ceiling in fresco was undertaken in the 1950s.

The frescoes were painted from 1952-1956 by a dozen contemporary artists, including Ashley Bryan, who painted a curved panel depicting the Parable of the Sower, a moment when Jesus is teaching and so many people come to hear him that he needs to get onto a boat to better address the crowd. The other artists chosen by juried competitions were Sigmund Abeles, Alfred Blaustein, Edwin Brooks, Williard Cummings, Sidney Hurwitz, William King, Tom Mikkelson, Anne Poor, Henry Varnum Poor, Judith Shuman, Sidney Simon and John Wallace.

Everyone who registers for this program will receive an email packet of informational materials to help plan a field trip to see the paintings and the meeting house on their own. The building is always open to the public unless a private event is being held.

As director of the Ashley Bryan Center, Clark helped place Bryan’s archive with The Kislak Center at The University of Pennsylvania and helped ensure Bryan’s legacy would remain vibrant in the state of Maine through donations of art to the major museums in the state. The center is currently working to establish the Storyteller Pavilion on Islesford.

Clark is the founding director and chief curator emeritus of The Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art in Amherst, Mass., where he worked from 2001 until his retirement in 2014. He had previously served as the Eleanor McDonald Storza Chair of Education at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta.

Clark received his bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and his master’s and doctorate in art history from the University of Delaware.

This free online presentation is open to everyone. Register online at www.acadiaseniorcollege.org or email [email protected].

For more information, contact Acadia Senior College at (207) 288-9500.