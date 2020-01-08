Take a ride with “The Gondoliers”

ELLSWORTH — In the heart of winter, the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Maine will fill cold nights with the warmth of laughter and good company at its performance of WS Gilbert and Sir Arthur Sullivan’s last great hit “The Gondoliers” at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 and 14, and at 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Feb. 8-9, and Feb. 15-16, at The Grand.

The comic opera’s story concerns the young bride of the heir to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Barataria who arrives in Venice to join her husband. It turns out, however, that he cannot be identified, since he was entrusted to the care of a drunken gondolier who mixed up the prince with his own son.

To complicate matters, the King of Barataria has just been killed. The two young gondoliers must now jointly rule the kingdom until the prince’s nurse can be brought in to determine which of them is the rightful king.

For more than 40 years, the Gilbert & Sullivan Society of Maine has been bringing laughs and opera to Downeast Maine. Join the group this February as it continues this long and glorious family-fun tradition.

Tickets cost $20 per adult and $5 for students (18 and under). To reserve seats, call 667-9500 or visit grandonline.org.