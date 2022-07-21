Tai Chi classes to start at the Jesup

BAR HARBOR — Join Nina Zeldin from Healthy Acadia for Tai Chi at Jesup Memorial Library starting on Saturday, July 23. These outdoor classes are designed for both beginners and those who have done Tai Chi before. There will be an hour-long Tai Chi Class for Kids and Families starting at 2 p.m. and an hour-long Tai Chi for Beginners Class at 3:15 p.m. These weekly classes will continue into the fall.

Tai Chi’s slow, gentle mind-body movements have been found to reduce stress and anxiety while increasing immunity, flexibility, concentration, endurance, balance and muscle strength.

The Tai Chi for Kids and Families is based on the program designed by Dr. Paul Lam, director of the Tai Chi for Health Institute. This program is safe and effective for children of all levels of ability. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Tai Chi for Beginners will introduce participants to foundational movements from the Yang 24 form. The Yang 24 form is the most widely practiced form of Tai Chi worldwide, and is characterized by its soft, circular, open-frame movements.

Registration is required to attend these programs. Register online at https://forms.gle/AVvdyWeajugcSWJf8 or visit the Jesup’s website at www.jesuplibrary.org/taichi and follow the link to register through Healthy Acadia.

Contact Zeldin at [email protected] or call (207) 479-1206 with questions.