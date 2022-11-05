SWH artist featured in Paris art exhibit

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A painting by artist Oliver Wendell “Tom” Shenk, on loan from the American Battle Monuments Commission, was installed as part of Le Palais de Chaillot – Cité de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine for an exhibition that will run until March 6, 2023, in Paris, France.

The “Art deco France – North America. Mutual Emulation” exhibition shows how the art deco movement spread from Paris in the 1920s, influencing art, fashion, architecture and culture on both sides of the Atlantic.

Shenk’s painting, “The American Legion Mausoleum,” was completed in 1962 during his four-year stay in Paris. Schenk returned to the U.S. in 1966. During a tour of New England in 1970, he decided to make Southwest Harbor his permanent home.

Included in his collection of paintings of Maine and the Mount Desert Island area is a piece called “The Clamdigger,” which was displayed in the office of the late U.S. Senator and Secretary of State Edmund Muskie.

Throughout his travels to gather artistic inspiration, Schenk returned to Southwest Harbor to continue his painting. It was during his time in Maine that he painted his well-known Anabaptist series portraits as well as several other large-scale landscapes that were later reproduced.

Schenk died Sept. 17, 1996, at the age of 92. He is buried at the Mount Height Cemetery in Southwest Harbor.

The American Battle Monuments Commission operates and maintains 26 cemeteries and 32 federal memorials, monuments and commemorative plaques in 17 countries throughout the world. The four memorials in the U.S. are the World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C.; the Honolulu memorial in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii; the West Coast Memorial at Presidio National Park in San Francisco, Calif; and the East Coast Memorial in Battery City Park in New York, N.Y.

Since 1923, ABMC’s mission is to honor the service, achievements and sacrifice of more than 200,000 U.S. service members buried and memorialized at its sites. For more information, visit https://abmc.gov.