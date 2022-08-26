Sway to sea shanty rhythm at Bass Harbor Library 

MOUNT DESERT — The Tremont Historical Society is hosting an evening of traditional music and sea shanties on Aug. 29, with Conners Emerson School music teacher Rebecca Edmondson and her students and friends.

Edmondson has taught music at the school since 1990. She is the founder and conductor of TEMPO: The Eastern Maine Pops Orchestra for Young Musicians. She has recently been recognized as 2022 Hancock County Teacher of the Year.

The event will be held outside at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library in Bernard at 7 p.m.

For more information, call (207) 244-9753 or email [email protected].