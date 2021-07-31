Summer organ recital series returns

BAR HARBOR — The summer organ recital series at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor is back. The series of free concerts will take place on the four Fridays during August. Each program will begin at 12:15 p.m. and will last about an hour.

The first concert in the series, on Aug. 6, will feature Susan Ferré, playing music by Bach and by three 20th-century composers: H. Walford Davies, Ottorino Respighi and Marcel Dupré. To close the program, she will be joined by Charles Lang for the second Sonata for Viola da gamba and Clavier by Bach. Ferré is organist and music director for St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Berlin, N.H. She holds degrees from the Eastman School of Music, the University of North Texas, and the Schola Cantorum of Paris, where she studied with Jean Langlais, Maurice Duruflé and Marcel Dupré.

On Aug. 13, Daniel Pyle will be joined by violist Elena Kraineva for a program including works by César Franck, Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck and Bach, as well as the Sonata da chiesa for Viola d’amore and Organ by Swiss composer Frank Martin. Pyle is the music director for St. Saviour’s Church and is also the artistic director of the Acadia Choral Society.

Julia Morris-Myers returns to St. Saviour’s organ bench on Aug. 20, performing music by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Herbert Howells, Charles Callahan and others, including Bach’s cousin and colleague J. G. Walther. Morris-Myers is currently the director of music for St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Centreville, Md., but held that same position at St. Saviour’s for 10 years before moving to Maryland.

Wrapping up the series on Aug. 27, George Bozeman will present a program of music by Bach based on Lutheran hymns. Bozeman comes from Pembroke, N.H., where he is music director for the First Congregational Church. He studied performance at North Texas State College and the Vienna Academy of Music.

Admission is free, although donations in support of the concert series will be welcome. The church, located at 41 Mount Desert Street in Bar Harbor, is fully accessible. All persons coming into the church are asked to wear masks.

For information, call the church at 288-4215 or email [email protected]