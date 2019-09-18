Story slam Saturday

BAR HARBOR — Jeff Miller will emcee the next Words Unleashed! Story Slam Friday, Sept. 20 at 7 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library. The theme of the night is “I’ll never do that again” and the event is open to everyone.

“If you are familiar with ‘The Moth’ story hour, you know the concept,” organizers said. “All stories are true, first-person stories that are five minutes or shorter that fit the theme. Come tell your tale or listen to the stories of your friends and neighbors.”

At the end of each slam, the theme for the next slam is chosen.

Contact 288-4345.