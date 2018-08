TREMONT — In May of 2018, Tremont artist Judy Taylor took 10 of her art students to sketch, tour and study in southern Sicily, from volcanoes to ancient Greek ruins, hillside towns to stunning seaside villages.

On Thursday August 23 at 6 p.m. the Bass Harbor Memorial Library will host the group as they recount their travels and experiences with a talk, photo tour and a viewing of student work.

Contact the library at 244-3798 or visit bassharborlibrary.com.