Starlight Speakeasy planned for March 7

TREMONT — The annual Speakeasy at the Seal Cove Auto Museum will be held on Saturday, March 7 from 7-11 p.m.

“This year it’s all about the stars – dance and drink under them in our fabulously decorated museum; come dressed as a star from Hollywood of the 1920s and 1930s, a flapper or other denizen of those times; see how the museum shines when it’s dressed up for a party,” said event organizers.

The 12-piece band Swingin’ Overtime, led by Shane Ellis, will perform. There will also be charity blackjack in Fox’s Garage along with light hors d’ oeurvres, champagne cocktails, beer and wine. Costumes and dress from that period — glad rags in the parlance of the day — are welcome and part of the fun.

Tickets are $25 for museum members, $40 for nonmembers. All tickets include a souvenir wine glass.

Contact 244-4245.