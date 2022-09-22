Star Party at the Jesup

BAR HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers, in partnership with Jesup Memorial Library, will host a Star Party children’s event Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Jesup Memorial Library. Maine picture book author and illustrator Jamie Hogan, visiting from Peaks Island, will read her book “Skywatcher” and host an art workshop in recognition of Acadia’s 2022 Night Sky Festival.

Participants will explore constellations and what makes the dark skies over Mount Desert Island so special. Each participant will also receive a signed copy of Hogan’s book.

“Skywatcher” is the story of a young boy who dreams of outer space, but the bright lights in the city where he lives hide the stars. A trip into the woods reveals beautiful dark skies, the Milky Way and nocturnal animals.

Hogan has illustrated over a dozen books for children. She taught illustration for 15 years at Maine College of Art.

The Acadia Night Sky Festival (www.acadianightskyfestival.org) is held annually in September on MDI to celebrate the dark skies over Acadia and commemorate the adoption of a local ordinance to reduce light pollution. The mission of the Acadia Night Sky Festival is to protect and enjoy Acadia’s stellar night sky as a valuable natural resource through education, science and the arts.