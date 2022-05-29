Stained glass of MDI

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island has a diverse collection of stained-glass windows by prominent American and European artists of the 19th and 20th centuries. Thirty-seven artists and glass studios are represented in 21 buildings around the island. Join Jennifer Booher to learn more about some of the windows in Bar Harbor during a talk and slideshow at the Jesup Memorial Library on Thursday, June 2, at 7 p.m.

Booher, a Bar Harbor-based artist and photographer, is currently at work on a book documenting local stained-glass windows. Her research has taken her to archives all over the East Coast, including Portland, Philadelphia and Corning, N.Y. The project began as a photo-essay for the Mount Desert Island Historical Society in 2019, and has since been awarded two Maine Arts Commission grants to support her research travel. Booher’s photographs will accompanied by historical context, stories about the donors and people memorialized by the windows and discussion of some unique construction details.

Booher has been a Resident Artist with Acadia National Park since 2015, and Artist-in-Residence with the Mount Desert Island Historical Society since 2018. She received her bachelor’s degree in art history from Vassar College, and her master’s degree in landscape architecture and historic preservation from the University of Virginia.

This event will be a hybrid program as COVID-19 levels in Hancock County allow. To attend the program, register at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/booher. Anyone who registers will receive an email on May 31 saying whether the in-person component to the talk will take place.

For more information or for help registering, email [email protected].