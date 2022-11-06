St. Saviour’s concert to feature French music

BAR HARBOR — Flutist Catherine Bull and pianist Ann Sears return to St. Saviour’s for a second concert of music for flute, piano and soprano, the third in the 2022-23 Evening Music series, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. They will be joined by mezzo-soprano Marcia Gronewold Sly in a program centered on French music, featuring songs by Gabriel Fauré and songs for voice and flute by Camille Saint-Saëns and Maurice Ravel. It will also include the rarely heard “Sonatine” for flute and piano by Walter Gieseking who, although being German, was world-renowned for his performances on the piano of French music and especially that of Debussy.

Bull is the flutist in the Baroque-ensemble Harmonie Universelle and has played with Blue Hill Bach and with Music in the Great North Woods. Before coming to Downeast Maine, she was principal flutist for the Atlanta Baroque Orchestra and the Southern Crescent Symphony Orchestra in Atlanta.

Sears is professor of music at Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., and has performed often in Bar Harbor.

Gronewold Sly is the founder and executive director of the Blue Hill Bach Festival. Before coming to Maine, she was active in the San Francisco Bay area, particularly as a performer with the American Bach Soloists and the San Francisco Opera.

The Evening Music series was begun last year to bring concerts of chamber music to the year-round residents of Mount Desert Island and the Downeast region. The concerts take place one Saturday of each month (except December) in the sanctuary of St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church in Bar Harbor, presented by the Friends of Music at St. Saviour’s. Admission for all concerts in the series is free, but donations in support of the Friends of Music are welcome. Audience members are required to wear masks.