Southwest Harbor author discusses self-publishing in online talk

BAR HARBOR — Southwest Harbor resident Bowen Swersey has worn a lot of different hats since arriving on Mount Desert Island 32 years ago. Most recently, he has been writing novels under the pen name of Winter Fox. He has self-published six novels and three audiobooks since 2013.

Join Swersey for a virtual talk on Thursday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., sponsored by the Jesup Memorial Library, where he will talk about his novels, the urge to create and the burgeoning self-publishing industry.

In addition to being an author, Swersey has been the owner of Acadia Stone and Garden since 1999. During the 90s, he was also a rock group front man for a band called The Beatroots.

Copies of Swersey’s novels can be purchased through the event’s co-sponsor Sherman’s Books in Bar Harbor or by calling (207) 288-3161.

Registration is required to receive the Zoom link. To register, fill out the form at jesuplibrary.org/events/fox or email [email protected].