Sound meditation planned

BAR HARBOR — A sound bath meditation session will be held at ArtWaves on Sunday, Jan. 5 from 6-7:15 p.m.

“We will gather at the beginning of the new year, at this time of ‘Epiphany,’ to focus on divine connection and manifestation,” organizers said. “Please join us for this healing circle to bless the epiphanies of new ideas, visions and dreams which have been germinating inside of you.

“From ‘Aha’ to ‘Aho’ to ‘So hum,’ we will open to the awakenings stirring within as we bathe in the healing sounds of bells and bowls, seedpods, shells and drums.”

The meditation will be led by Reiki practitioner and sound healing guide Eileen Mielenhausen.

All are welcome. No registration fee but donations are gratefully accepted.

Register at artwavesmdi.org. Contact Mielenhausen at 441-2785

or eileen.mielenhausen@gmail.com.