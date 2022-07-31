Smart Studio plans Europe-inspired benefit art show 

NORTHEAST HARBOR — Painting in Europe was one of Wini Smart’s childhood dreams.

Smart was able to fulfill that dream many times by traveling to France, Italy, England, Spain and Greece. She painted nonstop on those trips, bringing home stacks of watercolor sketches.

Smart Studio in Northeast Harbor has gathered some of the sketches and large oil paintings inspired by those trips and will have them on display at the studio at 137 Main St., Aug. 11-19, with an opening reception planned 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.

According to studio staff, Smart loved two things – painting and helping people in need. In her honor, Smart Studio will donate 50 percent of proceeds of this show to help the people of Ukraine.

For more information, call the gallery at (207) 276-5152.