Six FEET of Separation: A new show from The Grand 

ELLSWORTH—You may not be able to come to The Grand, but something grandcan come to you.

Writer/director Brent Hutchins brings “Jun-yah” and friends back to the stage for a viral virtual Downeast perspective. Hutchins is joined by actors from the Trenton Flats Irregulars and Lamoine Community Arts, all back safe together and six feet apart with masks firmly in place. Audiences might recognize the (masked) cast and characters from previous original shows by Hutchins, “Closer to Home” and “Closer to Home, Too!” He also directed the last Grand live show “You Can’t Take It With You.“

The play will premiere on the Grand Facebook page on July 11 at 7 p.m. and willthen be available for streaming on YouTube. Access is free, but a donation is encouraged and welcome. All proceeds will go toward upgrades and improvements for a safe and sanitary reopening of The Grand.

For more information contact Nick Turner, [email protected].