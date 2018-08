ELLSWORTH — The Acadia Choral Society will begin rehearsals Sept. 10 for the group’s December concerts. Weekly rehearsals are held Tuesday evenings from 7-9 pm. at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Ellsworth.

The performances are set for Dec. 7-8 in Bar Harbor and Dec. 15 in Ellsworth.

For more information about joining the chorus, contact Joan Kroehler at [email protected], or simply come to the first rehearsal. Visit www.acadiachoralsociety.org.