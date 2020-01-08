Show not tell

BAR HARBOR — What’s in a word?

Each of us has our own internal dictionary based on our life experience. We associate images and feelings with specific words.

Students in the Mount Desert Island High School National Arts Honor Society were given a word and asked to bring its meaning to life with an image or images. Their creations are on display in the Wing Gallery at the high school through the month of January.

Eighteen art students took words such as “perdition,” “ouroboros,” “lineage” and “deluge” and translated them into art using photography, ink, pencil and paint.

Austria Morehouse got celery. Seems like an easy one to portray, right? For most artists, things are not that straight forward and Morehouse’s creation was no exception.

“I never would have chosen ‘celery’ for myself,” said Morehouse in an email. “But after giving it some serious thought, I was able to build on the word and create a piece that I was happy with.”