Shop local on Small Business Saturday 

BAR HARBOR — Small Business Saturday falls on Nov. 28 this year, one of the most difficult years ever for many locally owned businesses across the state. That’s especially true for restaurants and retail shops. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) is encouraging people to support small businesses in a variety of ways on Small Business Saturday and beyond.

If people prefer not to go out shopping this season, many small businesses offer their products online as well as offering home delivery or curbside pickup. A small business owner is much more likely to be available by phone if customers have questions. Showing support for local businesses on Small Business Saturday and throughout 2021 will help business owners get past the recent economic downturn. “Browse nationally but shop locally to help Maine’s thousands of small businesses survive the current economic hardship,” said Maine’s NFIB State Director David Clough.

Small Business Saturday has been held the weekend after Thanksgiving since it was created 11 years ago by American Express, following the 2009 recession. The idea was if consumers could be encouraged to “shop small” and support local businesses, it would lead back to a healthy economy. The event has gained in popularity and, last year, sales on Small Business Saturday reached a record $9.6 billion, according to the Small Business Saturday consumer insights survey conducted by American Express and NFIB. Research commissioned by American Express shows that each dollar spent creates another 50 cents of local business activity as a result of employee spending and a business purchasing local goods.