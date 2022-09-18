Sheridan Steele to share stories of decades long NPS career 

TREMONT — Former Acadia National Park Superintendent Sheridan Steele will be at the Bass Harbor Memorial Library at 6 p.m. Thursday Sept. 22, to share stories of his experiences during his 38 years with the National Park Service and his book, “From Bear Dens to the Oval Office.”

Steele retired from the NPS in 2015 after working in seven national parks around the U.S., where he managed all aspects of park operations including resource management, interpretation and visitor services, facilities management (buildings, roads and trails), as well as ranger operations such as search and rescue, law enforcement, emergency medical services and wildland firefighting.

His last assignment was Acadia National Park, where he was superintendent for 12 years. He also served as superintendent of Saint Croix Island International Historic Site in Calais, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park in Colorado, Curecanti National Recreation Area in Colorado and Fort Scott National Historic Site in Kansas, and he was deputy superintendent of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado. He began his NPS career at Cuyahoga Valley National Park in Ohio.

Copies of his book will be available for purchase at the event.

Registration is required and seats are limited to 25. A Zoom option to participate remotely is available. Masks will be required inside. Go to www.bassharborlibrary.com to register or call (207) 244-3798 for more information. The library is located at 89 Bernard Road in Bernard.