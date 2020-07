BAR HARBOR—Summer Festival of the Arts (SFOA) will present its virtual Finale Showcase Saturday, July 25, from 10-11 a.m. on Zoom. The showcase will be a culmination of a three-week program held virtually. Classes such as Hip Hop, Sketchbook, Yoga, Improv Theater and Creative Pen Pal Power Hour will be featured. The Finale Showcase is free and open to the public.

Visit www.sfoamaine.org for the link. For information, call 244-3855 or email [email protected].