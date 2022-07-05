Second Annual Ashley Bryan Lecture takes place July 14

BAR HARBOR — Join award-winning poet Nikki Giovanni for The Second Annual Ashley Bryan Lecture on Thursday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. with the Jesup Memorial Library.

Giovanni has published more than two dozen volumes of poetry, essays and edited anthologies, as well as 11 illustrated children’s books.

“My dream was not to publish or to even be a writer. My dream was to discover something no one else had thought of. I guess that’s why I’m a poet. We put things together in ways no one else does,” Giovanni said.

Giovanni has used her poetry to raise awareness of social issues, particularly those of gender and race. Pieces of her poetry were selected by Bryan to illustrate for the children’s book “I Am Loved.”

The Annual Ashley Bryan Lecture is named in honor of the late printmaker, author, puppet maker, painter, storyteller and illustrator who devoted his life to bringing people together through art. This yearly lecture brings a distinguished artist or critic of color whose work reflects similarly this deep interest in racial equity to discuss that work with the Downeast Maine community.

To find out more about the Ashley Bryan Lecture as well as how to support this event, visit www.jesuplibrary.org/ashleybryan. To attend this program, register at www.jesuplibrary.org/events/giovanni.