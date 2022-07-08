Seaside Cinema returns to Agamont Park 

BAR HARBOR — Family-friendly films will once again be shown in Agamont Park overlooking Frenchman Bay this summer. The Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce and Reel Pizza Cinerama will be hosting the outdoor viewings. Movies will be shown each Wednesday evening at dusk beginning July 13 and running through Aug. 17. All are invited to attend for free and view the action on a 16-foot screen with Frenchman Bay as the backdrop.

“These Wednesday evenings are some of the most fun of the summer,” said Alf Anderson, executive director of the Bar Harbor Chamber. “The outdoor movies attract families from our community as well as guests visiting from all over the world. It’s great to see new and familiar faces enjoying these events.”

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, presenting sponsor for the series, will be on hand each night to provide free popcorn popped fresh in the park. The series is also sponsored by the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel & Event Center, the Bar Harbor Inn, the Acadia Shop and the Town of Bar Harbor.

This year’s Seaside Cinema series will include the following feature films:

July 13: “Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit”

July 20: “The SpongeBob Movie”

July 27: “Porco Rosso”

Aug. 3: “Song of the Sea”

Aug. 10: “Rango”

Aug. 17: “Fly Away Home”

Guests are encouraged to bring the whole family, a blanket to sit on and be prepared to have some fun under the stars. In the event of rain, shows will be canceled and a rain date viewing will take place on Aug. 24.

For more information, visit www.visitbarharbor.com or call (207) 288-5103.