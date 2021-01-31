Science communication through art  

BAR HARBOR — Join Jill Pelto, climate change artist and scientist, as she talks about communicating human-environment connections on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. Her talk will cover how she uses her dual background to incorporate scientific research and data into watercolor paintings, and why interdisciplinary science communication is a powerful way to share environmental stories.

Pelto’s diverse background has allowed her to create artwork that engages broad audiences with climate change data. Because climate change can be difficult to verbalize and visualize, she hopes her work will encourage open dialogue about human impacts at different scales. She is inspired by her work in Antarctica, on alpine glaciers in Washington state and by other scientists who are fighting to conserve fractured ecosystems.

Pelto’s work has inspired online features in Smithsonian, PBS News Hour and National Geographic. It is also being used in K-12 curriculum programs across the U.S. and Canada. Her work also was featured on the cover of the July 2020 TIME Magazine.

Register for this program at http://bit.ly/2M8UNYi or on the Friends of Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge website at mainecoastislands.org. For questions, email [email protected] or call 594-0600 x5.