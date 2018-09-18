Schneider to speak

MOUNT DESERT — Kevin Schneider, Acadia National Park Superintendent, will speak at the Northeast Harbor UCC church Tuesday, Sept. 25 from 5-6:30p.m.

Schneider will present and lead a discussion on “Future plans for the beautiful natural resource of Acadia National Park.”

The talk is part of the church’s Soup with Substance Series, which aims to create conversation and dialogue around issues of particular concern for Mount Desert Island and its role within the global community.

The meal begins at 5 p.m. with the program to follow at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Parish Hall, 21 Summit Road. Childcare is provided.

Contact Seaside UCC 276-5521 or officeseasideuccmdi@gmail.com.

Visit www.seasideuccmdi.org.