Ruth Moore days are here again

TREMONT — For more than 10 years, the Bass Harbor Memorial Library has celebrated Gott Island-born author Ruth Moore with a series of events and a community read.

Each July, the library hosts a series of events and discussions intended to introduce the author to the broader community yet give die-hard fans a chance to revel in the author’s works. The week promotes insightful conversation and programming to enrich the understanding of Moore’s life and work. All events are held at Pacific Hall unless otherwise noted.

This year, the community read title is “The Gold and Silver Hooks,” which describes the history of the Plummer family and their community on the coast of Maine in the early to mid 20th century. In this novel, Moore skillfully creates characters who represent a broad range of humanity, and she describes the challenges of life in a small Maine town.

On Tuesday, July 23, at 5:30 p.m., Jennifer Craig, writer, teacher, and author of the essay “Homesick for That Place: Ruth Moore Writes About Maine” will lead a discussion of “The Gold & Silver Hooks.”

The discussion will begin with a summary of the literary tradition into which Moore fits in order to better understand Moore’s strengths as a writer. Discussion questions will be available on the library website and at the Pacific Hall. Readers are encouraged to attend even if they are not familiar with Moore and her work. This discussion will be an enjoyable way to become acquainted with this important Maine writer.

On Thursday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. librarian Lisa Murray, a Gott’s Islander herself, will host a panel discussion with current residents of, and those with a deep connection to, Great Gott Island. Moore was born and raised on Gott’s and many of her works are based on the people and community living on this small island.

Tremont resident Sophia Thurston, author Christina Gillis, Tremont Historical Society’s Muriel Davisson, Northport resident Constance McCarthy, and Dulse & Rugosa founder Carly Weinberg will answer questions about their connection to the island, what daily life is like, and how it has changed or stayed the same since Moore wrote about this place.

Contact 244-3798.