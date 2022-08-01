Rug hooker inspired by carriage road bridges   

GOULDSBORO — Rosemary Levin is the best-known hooker – of rugs, that is –in the Schoodic Peninsula village of Corea.

On July 6, Friends of Acadia honored her with its Artistic Excellence Award for her series of hooked rugs depicting all 17 of the stone carriage road bridges in Acadia National Park. Starting in 2005, she created one rug each year and donated it to Friends of Acadia to be sold at the organization’s annual benefit auction in August.

“In the Deep South where I came from, we didn’t have hooked rugs; wool was not a thing,” Levin said. “So, my first exposure to them was in 1995, when we came to Maine for good and saw them at fairs and antique shops. I was intrigued and took a continuing education class in Ellsworth.

“My husband, Garry, was managing a Borders store in Bangor at the time, and he bought every book on rug hooking that was available. So, I continued to teach myself and then started sharing it with others.

“I’ve been hooking and teaching since 1999. I love to dye my own wool and design my own pieces and teach people how to do it.”

Asked what inspired her to begin hooking rugs featuring Acadia’s carriage road bridges, Levin said, “We were hiking in Acadia on a snowy day, and we looked up and there was the Cobblestone Bridge. It was so beautiful in the snow that I had to hook it. So, I went home and immediately sketched it and hooked it.”