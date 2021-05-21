Rosso leads plein air watercolor class at Schoodic 

SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Mount Desert Island artist Erika Rosso will lead a plein air painting watercolor painting class for the Wendell Gilley Museum on Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Schoodic section of Acadia National Park.

Students will have the opportunity to choose their own painting site and begin painting what they see in nature with a focus on capturing the movement of birds. Participants should be prepared to walk over rocks, sit for long stretches near the shore and hike to their painting site.

This class is suitable for beginner to intermediate painters and is geared towards adults, but mature students ages 12 and up will be accepted.

Students should bring a watercolor pad, watercolor brushes and paints, a palette, a water vessel and rag for cleaning brushes, and if desired, a towel or cushion to sit on. The instructor will have some extra supplies on hand if they are needed.

Rosso is a watercolor artist who studied art with Joanne Carpenter at College of the Atlantic, earning her bachelor’s degree in human ecology. She has taught art to both children and adults, offering private classes at the Cornerstone Gallery and group classes at the Wendell Gilley Museum. She has exhibited her work at Blum Gallery in Bar Harbor, Radiant Light Gallery in Portland and currently at the Cornerstone Gallery in Southwest Harbor.

This class is offered in cooperation with Schoodic Institute and the fee for participating is $60. Registration is required for this workshop at https://schoodicinstitute.org/events/.