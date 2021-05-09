SOUTHWEST HARBOR—Join Geoff DeVito as he presents “All aboard? Rethinking transformational travel on a cruise ship” in an online event hosted by the Southwest Harbor Public Library on May 18 at 5:30 p.m.

As the cruise industry readies to return to service, DeVito believes it is worthwhile to look at the impact cruise tourism may have on both visited destinations and the visitor to the destination. This presentation will look at how cruise travel may play a role in the travel trend known as “transformational travel,” which is defined by the Transformational Travel Council (www.transformational.travel) as “any travel experience that empowers people to make meaningful, lasting changes in their life.”

DeVito is an anthropologist focused on innovative, cooperative and holistic approaches to tourism consulting and research. Based in New Hampshire, with over 20 years of experience, DeVito believes the current global pandemic offers everyone an opportunity to learn more about each other and shared human heritage alongside present and historical varied experiences, traditions and cultures.

Register for this presentation on the library’s website at

https://swhplibrary.libcal.com/event/7739721 or call (207) 244-7065 with questions.