Resinosa Ensemble to perform at the Quietside Chamber Music Festival

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — As the Quietside Chamber Music Festival continues, the Resinosa Ensemble, a chamber trio featuring mezzo soprano Joëlle Morris, pianist Bridget Convey and cellist Eliza Meyer, will perform at the Somesville Union Meetinghouse on Saturday, Aug 7 at 2 p.m.

The Resinosa Ensemble has appeared in numerous chamber music series, including Colby College, Bates College, Bowdoin College, Eastport Arts Center, University of Southern Maine, University of Maine at Augusta, the concert series at UUCC of Augusta, First Fridays at First Parish and the Back Cove Contemporary Music Festival in Portland.

A strong advocate of 21st century music, the ensemble has worked alongside American composers Tom Flaherty, Justin Henry Rubin, Paul John Rudoi, Beth Wiemann, Scott Wheeler and Joshua Jandreau. Close collaborations include commissioned works by Maine composers Daniel Sonenberg (USM), John Newell (Eastport), Marianna Filippi, Nancy Gunn (SMCC) and Richard Nelson (UMA).

There is a suggested $20 donation at the door or reserve tickets on Eventbrite.