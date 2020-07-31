Reel Pizza starts outdoor movie showings 

BAR HARBOR—Reel Pizza Cinerama is offering outdoor movie showings evenings at dusk, according to co-owners Lisa and Chris Vincenty.

Each showing is limited to 48 people and tickets are $7 plus an online service fee. Movies are weather-dependent. For that reason, tickets will be sold online the day of the show around 3 p.m. Refunds will be issued in the case of cancellation.

According to Vincenty, masks are required in the viewing area, but may be taken off to eat. Reel Pizza food is available for purchase on location starting an hour before showtime. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs, cushions or blankets. Since the viewing area takes up the parking lot, there is no parking onsite.

The movies will change nightly and will come from the Vincentys’ personal library. Film trailers, as well as tickets, will be available at the Reel Pizza website, www2.reelpizza.com.

Lisa and Chris Vincenty said this solution to movie watching in the time of COVID-19 is possible with a collaboration from Bar Harbor Congregational Church, for the use of their shared parking lot, and Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, for the use of their outdoor screen.