Friday - Jul 31, 2020
Chris Vincenty, shown here in the Reel Pizza projection booth last year, has moved movie showings outside in response to the COVID-19 health crisis. Movies are from Vincenty's private collection. Information and ticket sales are available on the Reel Pizza website. ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

Reel Pizza starts outdoor movie showings 

July 31, 2020 by on Arts & living, Lifestyle

BAR HARBOR—Reel Pizza Cinerama is offering outdoor movie showings evenings at dusk, according to co-owners Lisa and Chris Vincenty. 

Each showing is limited to 48 people and tickets are $7 plus an online service fee. Movies are weather-dependent. For that reason, tickets will be sold online the day of the show around 3 p.m. Refunds will be issued in the case of cancellation. 

According to Vincenty, masks are required in the viewing area, but may be taken off to eat. Reel Pizza food is available for purchase on location starting an hour before showtime. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs, cushions or blankets. Since the viewing area takes up the parking lot, there is no parking onsite. 

The movies will change nightly and will come from the Vincentys’ personal library. Film trailers, as well as tickets, will be available at the Reel Pizza website, www2.reelpizza.com. 

Lisa and Chris Vincenty said this solution to movie watching in the time of COVID-19 is possible with a collaboration from Bar Harbor Congregational Church, for the use of their shared parking lot, and Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce, for the use of their outdoor screen.  

Becky Pritchard

Becky Pritchard

Becky Pritchard covers the town of Bar Harbor, where she lives with her family and intrepid news-dog Joe-Joe. She worked six seasons as a park ranger in Acadia, and still enjoys spending her spare time there.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *