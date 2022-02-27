Rare 1904 Surrey heads to Florida car show 

SEAL COVE — The Seal Cove Auto Museum has been invited to show its 1904 Knox Tudor Surrey at the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance car show in Florida March 3-6.

Attending for the second year in a row, the museum hopes to continue to be recognized for excellence. The museum won an Amelia Award in the “It’s Electric” class in 2021 with its 1922 Detroit Electric Model 90.

This year’s offering is a rare 1904 Knox Tudor Surrey, originally built for E.H. Cutler, then president of the Knox Automobile Company in Springfield, Mass. The car features a 2-cylinder, air-cooled engine, sometimes referred to as “Old Porcupine” for the great number of 2-inch-long cooling rods screwed into the cylinder heads.

The Knox was later owned by Waleda Clark, wife of collector Henry Austin Clark Jr. It was displayed at Clark’s Carnival of Cars Auto Museum in New York’s Times Square and at The Long Island Auto Museum in Southampton, N.Y., before being acquired by the Seal Cove Auto Museum.

The Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance is an annual car show held on the second weekend of March at Florida’s Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island. Founded by noted automotive journalist Bill Warner in 1996, the show is a charitable event that benefits nonprofit organizations. The event has raised more than $3.5 million since its inception and is regarded as one of the top concours events in the country. More than 250 cars are expected to be at the show this year.

“We are honored and thrilled to have been invited to Amelia Island. As one of the premier antique automobile events in the country, this represents an opportunity for the museum to share its mission and stories with new audiences. The museum is grateful for the efforts of the dedicated volunteers, staff and board members who have helped make attending this event possible,” said Seal Cove Auto Museum Executive Director Ethan Yankura.

The Seal Cove Auto Museum is located at 1414 Tremont Road in Seal Cove and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from May through October and by appointment Mondays and Tuesdays from November through April.

For more information, call (207) 244-9242 or visit online at www.sealcoveautomuseum.org.