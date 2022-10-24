Quilting group makes blankets for island newborns

BAR HARBOR — For new mothers on Mount Desert Island, their newborn is not the only gift they’ll receive on delivery day. A local quilting group creates special one-of-a-kind blankets to welcome babies born on the island.

Founded in 1992 for quilters of all levels to gather, learn and enjoy one another’s company, Island Quilters members stay busy making 60 to 70 quilts every year for MDI Hospital. That labor of love is part of the group’s philanthropy to give back to the community.

“I think that most people now don’t get a lot of homemade gifts the way they used to back in the old days,” said member Lily Sweeney. “We remember getting loving things like that from family members and people in the community and we want to pass that tradition on.

“We want them to know that their child is special to us, and that they are now part of the MDI family community. And that’s how we express it.”

When a mother gives birth, their obstetric nurse asks about the colors, patterns and themes in their nursery to surprise them with a matching quilt. From animals to racetracks to flowers, made with every color under the sun, the variety of patchwork is endless.

“We get a lot of thank-you notes,” Sweeney said. “I think some of these little mothers are going to hold on to those little quilts till they’re rags.”

Each blanket – even a simple, baby-sized quilt top – takes hours to make. Every stitch represents the artist’s time, energy and dedication toward the quilt’s recipient. Their handiwork leaves the ones wrapped up in them feeling warm and comforted.

The Island Quilters know this. They want their community members to feel cared for on either end of life. That’s why they also make quilts for patients in the oncology center and palliative care program.

Sweeney, who works in the intensive care unit and who is tasked with transferring the quilts to the hospital, said, “We want people that are having a hard time with illness, or are going to pass away, we want them to have some comfort, we want their family to have some comfort. And we want them to know that people outside their family in the community care about them.”

The Island Quilters meet twice a month, every second Wednesday and one Saturday, to sew. They encourage anyone who’s interested to reach out and join the guild. For more information, contact Sweeney at (207) 288-9885.

“It’s a lot of very caring, loving people,” Sweeney said. “We all hold each other up through hard times and laugh like crazy when the times are good.”