Friday - Aug 07, 2020
PHOTO COURTESY OF QUIETSIDE ART GALLERY

Quietside gallery opens for season 

August 7, 2020 on Arts & living, Lifestyle

BERNARD—The Quietside Art Gallery and Studio in Bernard has opened for the 2020 summer season, featuring new paintings by Ginny Lane and Mary Parkman and a variety of styles of paintings from abstract to impressionistic and expressionistic with lots of vivid colors. There are many paintings of Maine landscapes and seascapes. 

You can take a look at their working studio with paintings in progress. Hours for the gallery are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or call for appointment at (678978-5551. 

There are Mainethemed designer masks for sale as well. 

The gallery is located in the historic old schoolhouse at 35 Bernard Road in Bernard 

