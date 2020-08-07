Quietside gallery opens for season 

BERNARD—The Quietside Art Gallery and Studio in Bernard has opened for the 2020 summer season, featuring new paintings by Ginny Lane and Mary Parkman and a variety of styles of paintings from abstract to impressionistic and expressionistic with lots of vivid colors. There are many paintings of Maine landscapes and seascapes.

You can take a look at their working studio with paintings in progress. Hours for the gallery are 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday or call for appointment at (678) 978-5551.

There are Maine–themed designer masks for sale as well.

The gallery is located in the historic old schoolhouse at 35 Bernard Road in Bernard.