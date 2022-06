BERNARD РThe Quietside Art Gallery and Studio is having an art reception on Wednesday, June 22, from 5:30-7 p.m. Come see fresh new paintings by Ginny Lane and Mary Parkman.  Hours for the gallery are 1 -5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The gallery is located at 35 Bernard Road in Bernard.

For more information about the gallery, go online to www.quietsidegallery.com.